10 Swiss francs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert CHF to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 chf
608.26 etb

1.00000 CHF = 60.82570 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.056787.74311.434581.643390.96818.3928
1GBP1.1538711.2193101.2451.655321.896271.1169421.223
1USD0.946350.820143183.0351.35761.555210.916117.4059
1INR0.01139690.009877070.012043110.01634970.01872960.01103270.209621

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 CHF60.82570 ETB
5 CHF304.12850 ETB
10 CHF608.25700 ETB
20 CHF1216.51400 ETB
50 CHF3041.28500 ETB
100 CHF6082.57000 ETB
250 CHF15206.42500 ETB
500 CHF30412.85000 ETB
1000 CHF60825.70000 ETB
2000 CHF121651.40000 ETB
5000 CHF304128.50000 ETB
10000 CHF608257.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swiss Franc
1 ETB0.01644 CHF
5 ETB0.08220 CHF
10 ETB0.16440 CHF
20 ETB0.32881 CHF
50 ETB0.82202 CHF
100 ETB1.64404 CHF
250 ETB4.11010 CHF
500 ETB8.22020 CHF
1000 ETB16.44040 CHF
2000 ETB32.88080 CHF
5000 ETB82.20200 CHF
10000 ETB164.40400 CHF