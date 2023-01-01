1 Swiss franc to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert CHF to BAM at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Swiss francs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Swiss franc
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CHF
|2.02609 BAM
|5 CHF
|10.13045 BAM
|10 CHF
|20.26090 BAM
|20 CHF
|40.52180 BAM
|50 CHF
|101.30450 BAM
|100 CHF
|202.60900 BAM
|250 CHF
|506.52250 BAM
|500 CHF
|1013.04500 BAM
|1000 CHF
|2026.09000 BAM
|2000 CHF
|4052.18000 BAM
|5000 CHF
|10130.45000 BAM
|10000 CHF
|20260.90000 BAM