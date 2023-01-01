5 Swiss francs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

5 chf
10.13 bam

1.00000 CHF = 2.02625 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:42 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CHF2.02625 BAM
5 CHF10.13125 BAM
10 CHF20.26250 BAM
20 CHF40.52500 BAM
50 CHF101.31250 BAM
100 CHF202.62500 BAM
250 CHF506.56250 BAM
500 CHF1013.12500 BAM
1000 CHF2026.25000 BAM
2000 CHF4052.50000 BAM
5000 CHF10131.25000 BAM
10000 CHF20262.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swiss Franc
1 BAM0.49352 CHF
5 BAM2.46761 CHF
10 BAM4.93522 CHF
20 BAM9.87044 CHF
50 BAM24.67610 CHF
100 BAM49.35220 CHF
250 BAM123.38050 CHF
500 BAM246.76100 CHF
1000 BAM493.52200 CHF
2000 BAM987.04400 CHF
5000 BAM2467.61000 CHF
10000 BAM4935.22000 CHF