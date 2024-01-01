Belarusian rubles to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BYN to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
10,029.70 twd

Br1.000 BYN = NT$10.03 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.053710.0537
Low9.93029.8140
Average9.99119.9281
Change0.98%1.39%
1 BYN to TWD stats

The performance of BYN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0537 and a 30 day low of 9.9302. This means the 30 day average was 9.9911. The change for BYN to TWD was 0.98.

The performance of BYN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0537 and a 90 day low of 9.8140. This means the 90 day average was 9.9281. The change for BYN to TWD was 1.39.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BYN10.02970 TWD
5 BYN50.14850 TWD
10 BYN100.29700 TWD
20 BYN200.59400 TWD
50 BYN501.48500 TWD
100 BYN1,002.97000 TWD
250 BYN2,507.42500 TWD
500 BYN5,014.85000 TWD
1000 BYN10,029.70000 TWD
2000 BYN20,059.40000 TWD
5000 BYN50,148.50000 TWD
10000 BYN100,297.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 TWD0.09970 BYN
5 TWD0.49852 BYN
10 TWD0.99704 BYN
20 TWD1.99409 BYN
50 TWD4.98522 BYN
100 TWD9.97044 BYN
250 TWD24.92610 BYN
500 TWD49.85220 BYN
1000 TWD99.70440 BYN
2000 TWD199.40880 BYN
5000 TWD498.52200 BYN
10000 TWD997.04400 BYN