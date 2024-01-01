Belarusian rubles to Mexican pesos today

Convert BYN to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
5,862.98 mxn

Br1.000 BYN = Mex$5.863 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.86305.8630
Low5.38105.0628
Average5.54925.4289
Change5.94%12.93%
View full history

1 BYN to MXN stats

The performance of BYN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8630 and a 30 day low of 5.3810. This means the 30 day average was 5.5492. The change for BYN to MXN was 5.94.

The performance of BYN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8630 and a 90 day low of 5.0628. This means the 90 day average was 5.4289. The change for BYN to MXN was 12.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 BYN5.86298 MXN
5 BYN29.31490 MXN
10 BYN58.62980 MXN
20 BYN117.25960 MXN
50 BYN293.14900 MXN
100 BYN586.29800 MXN
250 BYN1,465.74500 MXN
500 BYN2,931.49000 MXN
1000 BYN5,862.98000 MXN
2000 BYN11,725.96000 MXN
5000 BYN29,314.90000 MXN
10000 BYN58,629.80000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 MXN0.17056 BYN
5 MXN0.85281 BYN
10 MXN1.70562 BYN
20 MXN3.41124 BYN
50 MXN8.52810 BYN
100 MXN17.05620 BYN
250 MXN42.64050 BYN
500 MXN85.28100 BYN
1000 MXN170.56200 BYN
2000 MXN341.12400 BYN
5000 MXN852.81000 BYN
10000 MXN1,705.62000 BYN