Belarusian rubles to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BYN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
14,291 mur

Br1.000 BYN = ₨14.29 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.036015.0360
Low14.242214.0302
Average14.472114.4131
Change-1.41%0.38%
1 BYN to MUR stats

The performance of BYN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0360 and a 30 day low of 14.2422. This means the 30 day average was 14.4721. The change for BYN to MUR was -1.41.

The performance of BYN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0360 and a 90 day low of 14.0302. This means the 90 day average was 14.4131. The change for BYN to MUR was 0.38.

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 BYN14.29100 MUR
5 BYN71.45500 MUR
10 BYN142.91000 MUR
20 BYN285.82000 MUR
50 BYN714.55000 MUR
100 BYN1,429.10000 MUR
250 BYN3,572.75000 MUR
500 BYN7,145.50000 MUR
1000 BYN14,291.00000 MUR
2000 BYN28,582.00000 MUR
5000 BYN71,455.00000 MUR
10000 BYN142,910.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 MUR0.06997 BYN
5 MUR0.34987 BYN
10 MUR0.69974 BYN
20 MUR1.39948 BYN
50 MUR3.49870 BYN
100 MUR6.99740 BYN
250 MUR17.49350 BYN
500 MUR34.98700 BYN
1000 MUR69.97400 BYN
2000 MUR139.94800 BYN
5000 MUR349.87000 BYN
10000 MUR699.74000 BYN