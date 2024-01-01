1 thousand Belarusian rubles to Mauritian rupees

Convert BYN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
14,372.50 mur

1.00000 BYN = 14.37250 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 BYN14.37250 MUR
5 BYN71.86250 MUR
10 BYN143.72500 MUR
20 BYN287.45000 MUR
50 BYN718.62500 MUR
100 BYN1437.25000 MUR
250 BYN3593.12500 MUR
500 BYN7186.25000 MUR
1000 BYN14372.50000 MUR
2000 BYN28745.00000 MUR
5000 BYN71862.50000 MUR
10000 BYN143725.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 MUR0.06958 BYN
5 MUR0.34789 BYN
10 MUR0.69577 BYN
20 MUR1.39155 BYN
50 MUR3.47887 BYN
100 MUR6.95774 BYN
250 MUR17.39435 BYN
500 MUR34.78870 BYN
1000 MUR69.57740 BYN
2000 MUR139.15480 BYN
5000 MUR347.88700 BYN
10000 MUR695.77400 BYN