Belarusian rubles to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BYN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
93.247 kwd

Br1.000 BYN = ك0.09325 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09360.0948
Low0.09320.0932
Average0.09350.0937
Change-0.43%-0.80%
View full history

1 BYN to KWD stats

The performance of BYN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0936 and a 30 day low of 0.0932. This means the 30 day average was 0.0935. The change for BYN to KWD was -0.43.

The performance of BYN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0948 and a 90 day low of 0.0932. This means the 90 day average was 0.0937. The change for BYN to KWD was -0.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BYN0.09325 KWD
5 BYN0.46623 KWD
10 BYN0.93247 KWD
20 BYN1.86494 KWD
50 BYN4.66234 KWD
100 BYN9.32469 KWD
250 BYN23.31173 KWD
500 BYN46.62345 KWD
1000 BYN93.24690 KWD
2000 BYN186.49380 KWD
5000 BYN466.23450 KWD
10000 BYN932.46900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belarusian Ruble
1 KWD10.72420 BYN
5 KWD53.62100 BYN
10 KWD107.24200 BYN
20 KWD214.48400 BYN
50 KWD536.21000 BYN
100 KWD1,072.42000 BYN
250 KWD2,681.05000 BYN
500 KWD5,362.10000 BYN
1000 KWD10,724.20000 BYN
2000 KWD21,448.40000 BYN
5000 KWD53,621.00000 BYN
10000 KWD107,242.00000 BYN