Belarusian rubles to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BYN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
39,731 kes

Br1.000 BYN = Ksh39.73 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.680241.2433
Low39.107639.1076
Average39.673639.7982
Change1.20%-2.55%
1 BYN to KES stats

The performance of BYN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.6802 and a 30 day low of 39.1076. This means the 30 day average was 39.6736. The change for BYN to KES was 1.20.

The performance of BYN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.2433 and a 90 day low of 39.1076. This means the 90 day average was 39.7982. The change for BYN to KES was -2.55.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kenyan Shilling
1 BYN39.73130 KES
5 BYN198.65650 KES
10 BYN397.31300 KES
20 BYN794.62600 KES
50 BYN1,986.56500 KES
100 BYN3,973.13000 KES
250 BYN9,932.82500 KES
500 BYN19,865.65000 KES
1000 BYN39,731.30000 KES
2000 BYN79,462.60000 KES
5000 BYN198,656.50000 KES
10000 BYN397,313.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Belarusian Ruble
1 KES0.02517 BYN
5 KES0.12585 BYN
10 KES0.25169 BYN
20 KES0.50338 BYN
50 KES1.25846 BYN
100 KES2.51691 BYN
250 KES6.29228 BYN
500 KES12.58455 BYN
1000 KES25.16910 BYN
2000 KES50.33820 BYN
5000 KES125.84550 BYN
10000 KES251.69100 BYN