Belarusian rubles to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BYN to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
42,174.30 isk

Br1.000 BYN = kr42.17 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BYN to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.486542.7716
Low41.798241.7982
Average42.097242.3100
Change-0.14%-1.23%
1 BYN to ISK stats

The performance of BYN to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.4865 and a 30 day low of 41.7982. This means the 30 day average was 42.0972. The change for BYN to ISK was -0.14.

The performance of BYN to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.7716 and a 90 day low of 41.7982. This means the 90 day average was 42.3100. The change for BYN to ISK was -1.23.

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 BYN42.17430 ISK
5 BYN210.87150 ISK
10 BYN421.74300 ISK
20 BYN843.48600 ISK
50 BYN2,108.71500 ISK
100 BYN4,217.43000 ISK
250 BYN10,543.57500 ISK
500 BYN21,087.15000 ISK
1000 BYN42,174.30000 ISK
2000 BYN84,348.60000 ISK
5000 BYN210,871.50000 ISK
10000 BYN421,743.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Belarusian Ruble
1 ISK0.02371 BYN
5 ISK0.11856 BYN
10 ISK0.23711 BYN
20 ISK0.47422 BYN
50 ISK1.18556 BYN
100 ISK2.37111 BYN
250 ISK5.92778 BYN
500 ISK11.85555 BYN
1000 ISK23.71110 BYN
2000 ISK47.42220 BYN
5000 ISK118.55550 BYN
10000 ISK237.11100 BYN