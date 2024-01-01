5000 Belarusian rubles to Icelandic krónas

Convert BYN to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 byn
211,006.50 isk

1.00000 BYN = 42.20130 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 BYN42.20130 ISK
5 BYN211.00650 ISK
10 BYN422.01300 ISK
20 BYN844.02600 ISK
50 BYN2110.06500 ISK
100 BYN4220.13000 ISK
250 BYN10550.32500 ISK
500 BYN21100.65000 ISK
1000 BYN42201.30000 ISK
2000 BYN84402.60000 ISK
5000 BYN211006.50000 ISK
10000 BYN422013.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Belarusian Ruble
1 ISK0.02370 BYN
5 ISK0.11848 BYN
10 ISK0.23696 BYN
20 ISK0.47392 BYN
50 ISK1.18480 BYN
100 ISK2.36959 BYN
250 ISK5.92397 BYN
500 ISK11.84795 BYN
1000 ISK23.69590 BYN
2000 ISK47.39180 BYN
5000 ISK118.47950 BYN
10000 ISK236.95900 BYN