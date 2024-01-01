20 Icelandic krónas to Belarusian rubles

Convert ISK to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 isk
0.47 byn

kr1.000 ISK = Br0.02371 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02390.0239
Low0.02350.0234
Average0.02380.0236
Change-0.08%1.22%
1 ISK to BYN stats

The performance of ISK to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0239 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0238. The change for ISK to BYN was -0.08.

The performance of ISK to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0239 and a 90 day low of 0.0234. This means the 90 day average was 0.0236. The change for ISK to BYN was 1.22.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Belarusian Ruble
1 ISK0.02371 BYN
5 ISK0.11856 BYN
10 ISK0.23711 BYN
20 ISK0.47422 BYN
50 ISK1.18556 BYN
100 ISK2.37111 BYN
250 ISK5.92778 BYN
500 ISK11.85555 BYN
1000 ISK23.71110 BYN
2000 ISK47.42220 BYN
5000 ISK118.55550 BYN
10000 ISK237.11100 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 BYN42.17430 ISK
5 BYN210.87150 ISK
10 BYN421.74300 ISK
20 BYN843.48600 ISK
50 BYN2,108.71500 ISK
100 BYN4,217.43000 ISK
250 BYN10,543.57500 ISK
500 BYN21,087.15000 ISK
1000 BYN42,174.30000 ISK
2000 BYN84,348.60000 ISK
5000 BYN210,871.50000 ISK
10000 BYN421,743.00000 ISK