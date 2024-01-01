Belarusian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BYN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
4,953,590 idr

Br1.000 BYN = Rp4,954 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,994.07005,030.9800
Low4,923.74004,870.2300
Average4,960.74274,957.6540
Change-0.81%0.75%
1 BYN to IDR stats

The performance of BYN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,994.0700 and a 30 day low of 4,923.7400. This means the 30 day average was 4,960.7427. The change for BYN to IDR was -0.81.

The performance of BYN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,030.9800 and a 90 day low of 4,870.2300. This means the 90 day average was 4,957.6540. The change for BYN to IDR was 0.75.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BYN4,953.59000 IDR
5 BYN24,767.95000 IDR
10 BYN49,535.90000 IDR
20 BYN99,071.80000 IDR
50 BYN247,679.50000 IDR
100 BYN495,359.00000 IDR
250 BYN1,238,397.50000 IDR
500 BYN2,476,795.00000 IDR
1000 BYN4,953,590.00000 IDR
2000 BYN9,907,180.00000 IDR
5000 BYN24,767,950.00000 IDR
10000 BYN49,535,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Belarusian Ruble
1 IDR0.00020 BYN
5 IDR0.00101 BYN
10 IDR0.00202 BYN
20 IDR0.00404 BYN
50 IDR0.01009 BYN
100 IDR0.02019 BYN
250 IDR0.05047 BYN
500 IDR0.10094 BYN
1000 IDR0.20187 BYN
2000 IDR0.40375 BYN
5000 IDR1.00937 BYN
10000 IDR2.01874 BYN