5000 Belarusian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BYN to IDR at the real exchange rate

5,000 byn
23,882,650 idr

1.00000 BYN = 4776.53000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BYN4776.53000 IDR
5 BYN23882.65000 IDR
10 BYN47765.30000 IDR
20 BYN95530.60000 IDR
50 BYN238826.50000 IDR
100 BYN477653.00000 IDR
250 BYN1194132.50000 IDR
500 BYN2388265.00000 IDR
1000 BYN4776530.00000 IDR
2000 BYN9553060.00000 IDR
5000 BYN23882650.00000 IDR
10000 BYN47765300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Belarusian Ruble
1 IDR0.00021 BYN
5 IDR0.00105 BYN
10 IDR0.00209 BYN
20 IDR0.00419 BYN
50 IDR0.01047 BYN
100 IDR0.02094 BYN
250 IDR0.05234 BYN
500 IDR0.10468 BYN
1000 IDR0.20936 BYN
2000 IDR0.41871 BYN
5000 IDR1.04679 BYN
10000 IDR2.09357 BYN