Belarusian rubles to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BYN to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
4,571.37 ghs

Br1.000 BYN = GH¢4.571 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.57144.5714
Low4.48024.0869
Average4.51174.3732
Change2.03%11.85%
1 BYN to GHS stats

The performance of BYN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5714 and a 30 day low of 4.4802. This means the 30 day average was 4.5117. The change for BYN to GHS was 2.03.

The performance of BYN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5714 and a 90 day low of 4.0869. This means the 90 day average was 4.3732. The change for BYN to GHS was 11.85.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BYN4.57137 GHS
5 BYN22.85685 GHS
10 BYN45.71370 GHS
20 BYN91.42740 GHS
50 BYN228.56850 GHS
100 BYN457.13700 GHS
250 BYN1,142.84250 GHS
500 BYN2,285.68500 GHS
1000 BYN4,571.37000 GHS
2000 BYN9,142.74000 GHS
5000 BYN22,856.85000 GHS
10000 BYN45,713.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Belarusian Ruble
1 GHS0.21875 BYN
5 GHS1.09377 BYN
10 GHS2.18753 BYN
20 GHS4.37506 BYN
50 GHS10.93765 BYN
100 GHS21.87530 BYN
250 GHS54.68825 BYN
500 GHS109.37650 BYN
1000 GHS218.75300 BYN
2000 GHS437.50600 BYN
5000 GHS1,093.76500 BYN
10000 GHS2,187.53000 BYN