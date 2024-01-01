Botswanan pulas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BWP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
44,579 xof

P1.000 BWP = CFA44.58 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.885745.4185
Low44.436843.8790
Average44.629244.6957
Change-0.04%-0.82%
View full history

1 BWP to XOF stats

The performance of BWP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.8857 and a 30 day low of 44.4368. This means the 30 day average was 44.6292. The change for BWP to XOF was -0.04.

The performance of BWP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.4185 and a 90 day low of 43.8790. This means the 90 day average was 44.6957. The change for BWP to XOF was -0.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BWP44.57910 XOF
5 BWP222.89550 XOF
10 BWP445.79100 XOF
20 BWP891.58200 XOF
50 BWP2,228.95500 XOF
100 BWP4,457.91000 XOF
250 BWP11,144.77500 XOF
500 BWP22,289.55000 XOF
1000 BWP44,579.10000 XOF
2000 BWP89,158.20000 XOF
5000 BWP222,895.50000 XOF
10000 BWP445,791.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Botswanan Pula
1 XOF0.02243 BWP
5 XOF0.11216 BWP
10 XOF0.22432 BWP
20 XOF0.44864 BWP
50 XOF1.12160 BWP
100 XOF2.24320 BWP
250 XOF5.60800 BWP
500 XOF11.21600 BWP
1000 XOF22.43200 BWP
2000 XOF44.86400 BWP
5000 XOF112.16000 BWP
10000 XOF224.32000 BWP