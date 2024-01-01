Botswanan pulas to Thai bahts today

Convert BWP to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
2,618.98 thb

P1.000 BWP = ฿2.619 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.69292.7212
Low2.61902.6190
Average2.66962.6879
Change-2.74%-3.40%
1 BWP to THB stats

The performance of BWP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6929 and a 30 day low of 2.6190. This means the 30 day average was 2.6696. The change for BWP to THB was -2.74.

The performance of BWP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7212 and a 90 day low of 2.6190. This means the 90 day average was 2.6879. The change for BWP to THB was -3.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Thai Baht
1 BWP2.61898 THB
5 BWP13.09490 THB
10 BWP26.18980 THB
20 BWP52.37960 THB
50 BWP130.94900 THB
100 BWP261.89800 THB
250 BWP654.74500 THB
500 BWP1,309.49000 THB
1000 BWP2,618.98000 THB
2000 BWP5,237.96000 THB
5000 BWP13,094.90000 THB
10000 BWP26,189.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Botswanan Pula
1 THB0.38183 BWP
5 THB1.90914 BWP
10 THB3.81828 BWP
20 THB7.63656 BWP
50 THB19.09140 BWP
100 THB38.18280 BWP
250 THB95.45700 BWP
500 THB190.91400 BWP
1000 THB381.82800 BWP
2000 THB763.65600 BWP
5000 THB1,909.14000 BWP
10000 THB3,818.28000 BWP