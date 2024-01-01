Botswanan pulas to South Korean wons today

Convert BWP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
100,700 krw

P1.000 BWP = ₩100.7 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High102.7900102.7900
Low100.700099.5014
Average102.0301101.3645
Change-0.81%0.79%
View full history

1 BWP to KRW stats

The performance of BWP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.7900 and a 30 day low of 100.7000. This means the 30 day average was 102.0301. The change for BWP to KRW was -0.81.

The performance of BWP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 102.7900 and a 90 day low of 99.5014. This means the 90 day average was 101.3645. The change for BWP to KRW was 0.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
1 BWP100.70000 KRW
5 BWP503.50000 KRW
10 BWP1,007.00000 KRW
20 BWP2,014.00000 KRW
50 BWP5,035.00000 KRW
100 BWP10,070.00000 KRW
250 BWP25,175.00000 KRW
500 BWP50,350.00000 KRW
1000 BWP100,700.00000 KRW
2000 BWP201,400.00000 KRW
5000 BWP503,500.00000 KRW
10000 BWP1,007,000.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
1 KRW0.00993 BWP
5 KRW0.04965 BWP
10 KRW0.09930 BWP
20 KRW0.19861 BWP
50 KRW0.49652 BWP
100 KRW0.99305 BWP
250 KRW2.48262 BWP
500 KRW4.96524 BWP
1000 KRW9.93047 BWP
2000 KRW19.86094 BWP
5000 KRW49.65235 BWP
10000 KRW99.30470 BWP
20000 KRW198.60940 BWP
30000 KRW297.91410 BWP
40000 KRW397.21880 BWP
50000 KRW496.52350 BWP