Botswanan pulas to South Korean wons today
Convert BWP to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BWP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|102.7900
|102.7900
|Low
|100.7000
|99.5014
|Average
|102.0301
|101.3645
|Change
|-0.81%
|0.79%
|View full history
1 BWP to KRW stats
The performance of BWP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.7900 and a 30 day low of 100.7000. This means the 30 day average was 102.0301. The change for BWP to KRW was -0.81.
The performance of BWP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 102.7900 and a 90 day low of 99.5014. This means the 90 day average was 101.3645. The change for BWP to KRW was 0.79.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Botswanan pulas to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
|1 BWP
|100.70000 KRW
|5 BWP
|503.50000 KRW
|10 BWP
|1,007.00000 KRW
|20 BWP
|2,014.00000 KRW
|50 BWP
|5,035.00000 KRW
|100 BWP
|10,070.00000 KRW
|250 BWP
|25,175.00000 KRW
|500 BWP
|50,350.00000 KRW
|1000 BWP
|100,700.00000 KRW
|2000 BWP
|201,400.00000 KRW
|5000 BWP
|503,500.00000 KRW
|10000 BWP
|1,007,000.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
|1 KRW
|0.00993 BWP
|5 KRW
|0.04965 BWP
|10 KRW
|0.09930 BWP
|20 KRW
|0.19861 BWP
|50 KRW
|0.49652 BWP
|100 KRW
|0.99305 BWP
|250 KRW
|2.48262 BWP
|500 KRW
|4.96524 BWP
|1000 KRW
|9.93047 BWP
|2000 KRW
|19.86094 BWP
|5000 KRW
|49.65235 BWP
|10000 KRW
|99.30470 BWP
|20000 KRW
|198.60940 BWP
|30000 KRW
|297.91410 BWP
|40000 KRW
|397.21880 BWP
|50000 KRW
|496.52350 BWP