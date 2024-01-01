Botswanan pulas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BWP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
52.554 jod

P1.000 BWP = JD0.05255 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05270.0528
Low0.05210.0516
Average0.05240.0522
Change0.87%0.63%
View full history

1 BWP to JOD stats

The performance of BWP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0527 and a 30 day low of 0.0521. This means the 30 day average was 0.0524. The change for BWP to JOD was 0.87.

The performance of BWP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0516. This means the 90 day average was 0.0522. The change for BWP to JOD was 0.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jordanian Dinar
1 BWP0.05255 JOD
5 BWP0.26277 JOD
10 BWP0.52554 JOD
20 BWP1.05108 JOD
50 BWP2.62769 JOD
100 BWP5.25538 JOD
250 BWP13.13845 JOD
500 BWP26.27690 JOD
1000 BWP52.55380 JOD
2000 BWP105.10760 JOD
5000 BWP262.76900 JOD
10000 BWP525.53800 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 JOD19.02810 BWP
5 JOD95.14050 BWP
10 JOD190.28100 BWP
20 JOD380.56200 BWP
50 JOD951.40500 BWP
100 JOD1,902.81000 BWP
250 JOD4,757.02500 BWP
500 JOD9,514.05000 BWP
1000 JOD19,028.10000 BWP
2000 JOD38,056.20000 BWP
5000 JOD95,140.50000 BWP
10000 JOD190,281.00000 BWP