Bahamian dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BSD to MAD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = د.م.9.977 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
BSD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 BSD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.011110.0111
Low9.78909.6360
Average9.89849.8027
Change0.73%3.12%
1 BSD to MAD stats

The performance of BSD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0111 and a 30 day low of 9.7890. This means the 30 day average was 9.8984. The change for BSD to MAD was 0.73.

The performance of BSD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0111 and a 90 day low of 9.6360. This means the 90 day average was 9.8027. The change for BSD to MAD was 3.12.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.3418.0890.789
1 AUD0.652155.0330.911.1050.87411.7960.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.9612.9570.565

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BSD9.97740 MAD
5 BSD49.88700 MAD
10 BSD99.77400 MAD
20 BSD199.54800 MAD
50 BSD498.87000 MAD
100 BSD997.74000 MAD
250 BSD2,494.35000 MAD
500 BSD4,988.70000 MAD
1000 BSD9,977.40000 MAD
2000 BSD19,954.80000 MAD
5000 BSD49,887.00000 MAD
10000 BSD99,774.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahamian Dollar
1 MAD0.10023 BSD
5 MAD0.50114 BSD
10 MAD1.00227 BSD
20 MAD2.00454 BSD
50 MAD5.01135 BSD
100 MAD10.02270 BSD
250 MAD25.05675 BSD
500 MAD50.11350 BSD
1000 MAD100.22700 BSD
2000 MAD200.45400 BSD
5000 MAD501.13500 BSD
10000 MAD1,002.27000 BSD