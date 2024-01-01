5 Moroccan dirhams to Bahamian dollars

Convert MAD to BSD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = B$0.1001 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BSD
1 MAD to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10220.1038
Low0.09990.0999
Average0.10100.1020
Change-0.90%-3.20%
View full history

1 MAD to BSD stats

The performance of MAD to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0999. This means the 30 day average was 0.1010. The change for MAD to BSD was -0.90.

The performance of MAD to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0999. This means the 90 day average was 0.1020. The change for MAD to BSD was -3.20.

Track market ratesView MAD to BSD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.6110.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.117
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.5111.2011.7691.9471.722.915
1 EUR1.054655.9520.83311.4741.6221.41619.087

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahamian Dollar
1 MAD0.10006 BSD
5 MAD0.50029 BSD
10 MAD1.00059 BSD
20 MAD2.00118 BSD
50 MAD5.00295 BSD
100 MAD10.00590 BSD
250 MAD25.01475 BSD
500 MAD50.02950 BSD
1000 MAD100.05900 BSD
2000 MAD200.11800 BSD
5000 MAD500.29500 BSD
10000 MAD1,000.59000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BSD9.99415 MAD
5 BSD49.97075 MAD
10 BSD99.94150 MAD
20 BSD199.88300 MAD
50 BSD499.70750 MAD
100 BSD999.41500 MAD
250 BSD2,498.53750 MAD
500 BSD4,997.07500 MAD
1000 BSD9,994.15000 MAD
2000 BSD19,988.30000 MAD
5000 BSD49,970.75000 MAD
10000 BSD99,941.50000 MAD