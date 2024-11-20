Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha is currently 3.991 today, reflecting a 0.588% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 1.406% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 4.013 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3.934 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.776% increase in value.