Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha is currently 3.776 today, reflecting a 0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.489% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 3.795 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 3.750 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.