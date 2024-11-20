Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos is currently 2.907 today, reflecting a -0.408% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.458% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.992 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.902 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.