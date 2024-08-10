Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos is currently 2.719 today, reflecting a -0.428% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.220% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.876 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.719 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.512% increase in value.