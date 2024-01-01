10 thousand Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BND to BDT at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Tk89.36 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
BND to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BDT
1 BND to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High91.001693.3229
Low88.786688.7866
Average90.016791.2309
Change-1.54%-1.94%
1 BND to BDT stats

The performance of BND to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.0016 and a 30 day low of 88.7866. This means the 30 day average was 90.0167. The change for BND to BDT was -1.54.

The performance of BND to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.3229 and a 90 day low of 88.7866. This means the 90 day average was 91.2309. The change for BND to BDT was -1.94.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND89.36030 BDT
5 BND446.80150 BDT
10 BND893.60300 BDT
20 BND1,787.20600 BDT
50 BND4,468.01500 BDT
100 BND8,936.03000 BDT
250 BND22,340.07500 BDT
500 BND44,680.15000 BDT
1000 BND89,360.30000 BDT
2000 BND178,720.60000 BDT
5000 BND446,801.50000 BDT
10000 BND893,603.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01119 BND
5 BDT0.05595 BND
10 BDT0.11191 BND
20 BDT0.22381 BND
50 BDT0.55954 BND
100 BDT1.11907 BND
250 BDT2.79768 BND
500 BDT5.59535 BND
1000 BDT11.19070 BND
2000 BDT22.38140 BND
5000 BDT55.95350 BND
10000 BDT111.90700 BND