100 Bermudan dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert BMD to COP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = $4,385 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 BMD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,498.25004,498.2500
Low4,260.75004,026.0000
Average4,379.70504,243.5132
Change2.61%8.75%
View full history

1 BMD to COP stats

The performance of BMD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,498.2500 and a 30 day low of 4,260.7500. This means the 30 day average was 4,379.7050. The change for BMD to COP was 2.61.

The performance of BMD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,498.2500 and a 90 day low of 4,026.0000. This means the 90 day average was 4,243.5132. The change for BMD to COP was 8.75.

Track market ratesView BMD to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9441.691.33818.0380.788
1 CAD0.717160.4770.6761.2110.95912.9270.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.43311.7911.41819.1160.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BMD4,385.38000 COP
5 BMD21,926.90000 COP
10 BMD43,853.80000 COP
20 BMD87,707.60000 COP
50 BMD219,269.00000 COP
100 BMD438,538.00000 COP
250 BMD1,096,345.00000 COP
500 BMD2,192,690.00000 COP
1000 BMD4,385,380.00000 COP
2000 BMD8,770,760.00000 COP
5000 BMD21,926,900.00000 COP
10000 BMD43,853,800.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 COP0.00023 BMD
5 COP0.00114 BMD
10 COP0.00228 BMD
20 COP0.00456 BMD
50 COP0.01140 BMD
100 COP0.02280 BMD
250 COP0.05701 BMD
500 COP0.11402 BMD
1000 COP0.22803 BMD
2000 COP0.45606 BMD
5000 COP1.14015 BMD
10000 COP2.28030 BMD