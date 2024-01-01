1 Bermudan dollar to Bahraini dinars

Convert BMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = .د.ب0.3770 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
BMD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 BMD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37710.3771
Low0.37690.3767
Average0.37700.3769
Change-0.03%0.02%
1 BMD to BHD stats

The performance of BMD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3771 and a 30 day low of 0.3769. This means the 30 day average was 0.3770. The change for BMD to BHD was -0.03.

The performance of BMD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3771 and a 90 day low of 0.3767. This means the 90 day average was 0.3769. The change for BMD to BHD was 0.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39684.3860.9441.6911.33818.0410.789
1 CAD0.716160.4510.6761.2120.95912.9240.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.41611.7921.41819.1160.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BMD0.37695 BHD
5 BMD1.88475 BHD
10 BMD3.76950 BHD
20 BMD7.53900 BHD
50 BMD18.84750 BHD
100 BMD37.69500 BHD
250 BMD94.23750 BHD
500 BMD188.47500 BHD
1000 BMD376.95000 BHD
2000 BMD753.90000 BHD
5000 BMD1,884.75000 BHD
10000 BMD3,769.50000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 BHD2.65287 BMD
5 BHD13.26435 BMD
10 BHD26.52870 BMD
20 BHD53.05740 BMD
50 BHD132.64350 BMD
100 BHD265.28700 BMD
250 BHD663.21750 BMD
500 BHD1,326.43500 BMD
1000 BHD2,652.87000 BMD
2000 BHD5,305.74000 BMD
5000 BHD13,264.35000 BMD
10000 BHD26,528.70000 BMD