10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = Tk119.5 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
BMD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 BMD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High119.5660119.5660
Low119.4660119.0570
Average119.5150119.4371
Change0.03%0.31%
1 BMD to BDT stats

The performance of BMD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 119.5660 and a 30 day low of 119.4660. This means the 30 day average was 119.5150. The change for BMD to BDT was 0.03.

The performance of BMD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.5660 and a 90 day low of 119.0570. This means the 90 day average was 119.4371. The change for BMD to BDT was 0.31.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BMD119.50600 BDT
5 BMD597.53000 BDT
10 BMD1,195.06000 BDT
20 BMD2,390.12000 BDT
50 BMD5,975.30000 BDT
100 BMD11,950.60000 BDT
250 BMD29,876.50000 BDT
500 BMD59,753.00000 BDT
1000 BMD119,506.00000 BDT
2000 BMD239,012.00000 BDT
5000 BMD597,530.00000 BDT
10000 BMD1,195,060.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bermudan Dollar
1 BDT0.00837 BMD
5 BDT0.04184 BMD
10 BDT0.08368 BMD
20 BDT0.16736 BMD
50 BDT0.41839 BMD
100 BDT0.83678 BMD
250 BDT2.09195 BMD
500 BDT4.18389 BMD
1000 BDT8.36778 BMD
2000 BDT16.73556 BMD
5000 BDT41.83890 BMD
10000 BDT83.67780 BMD