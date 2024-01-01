5 Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

Convert BDT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ZK0.2316 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
BDT to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZMW
1 BDT to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23160.2316
Low0.22250.2174
Average0.22580.2225
Change3.64%6.10%
1 BDT to ZMW stats

The performance of BDT to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2316 and a 30 day low of 0.2225. This means the 30 day average was 0.2258. The change for BDT to ZMW was 3.64.

The performance of BDT to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2316 and a 90 day low of 0.2174. This means the 90 day average was 0.2225. The change for BDT to ZMW was 6.10.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / ZMW
1 BDT0.23158 ZMW
5 BDT1.15789 ZMW
10 BDT2.31578 ZMW
20 BDT4.63156 ZMW
50 BDT11.57890 ZMW
100 BDT23.15780 ZMW
250 BDT57.89450 ZMW
500 BDT115.78900 ZMW
1000 BDT231.57800 ZMW
2000 BDT463.15600 ZMW
5000 BDT1,157.89000 ZMW
10000 BDT2,315.78000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZMW4.31819 BDT
5 ZMW21.59095 BDT
10 ZMW43.18190 BDT
20 ZMW86.36380 BDT
50 ZMW215.90950 BDT
100 ZMW431.81900 BDT
250 ZMW1,079.54750 BDT
500 ZMW2,159.09500 BDT
1000 ZMW4,318.19000 BDT
2000 ZMW8,636.38000 BDT
5000 ZMW21,590.95000 BDT
10000 ZMW43,181.90000 BDT