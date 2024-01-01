10 Bangladeshi takas to South African rand

Convert BDT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = R0.1514 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
BDT to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 BDT to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15300.1530
Low0.14480.1431
Average0.14860.1478
Change2.80%1.09%
1 BDT to ZAR stats

The performance of BDT to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1530 and a 30 day low of 0.1448. This means the 30 day average was 0.1486. The change for BDT to ZAR was 2.80.

The performance of BDT to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1530 and a 90 day low of 0.1431. This means the 90 day average was 0.1478. The change for BDT to ZAR was 1.09.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South African Rand
1 BDT0.15139 ZAR
5 BDT0.75696 ZAR
10 BDT1.51392 ZAR
20 BDT3.02784 ZAR
50 BDT7.56960 ZAR
100 BDT15.13920 ZAR
250 BDT37.84800 ZAR
500 BDT75.69600 ZAR
1000 BDT151.39200 ZAR
2000 BDT302.78400 ZAR
5000 BDT756.96000 ZAR
10000 BDT1,513.92000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZAR6.60535 BDT
5 ZAR33.02675 BDT
10 ZAR66.05350 BDT
20 ZAR132.10700 BDT
50 ZAR330.26750 BDT
100 ZAR660.53500 BDT
250 ZAR1,651.33750 BDT
500 ZAR3,302.67500 BDT
1000 ZAR6,605.35000 BDT
2000 ZAR13,210.70000 BDT
5000 ZAR33,026.75000 BDT
10000 ZAR66,053.50000 BDT