10 bdt
1.70 zar

1.00000 BDT = 0.17037 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South African rand

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ZAR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South African Rand
1 BDT0.17037 ZAR
5 BDT0.85183 ZAR
10 BDT1.70366 ZAR
20 BDT3.40732 ZAR
50 BDT8.51830 ZAR
100 BDT17.03660 ZAR
250 BDT42.59150 ZAR
500 BDT85.18300 ZAR
1000 BDT170.36600 ZAR
2000 BDT340.73200 ZAR
5000 BDT851.83000 ZAR
10000 BDT1703.66000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZAR5.86973 BDT
5 ZAR29.34865 BDT
10 ZAR58.69730 BDT
20 ZAR117.39460 BDT
50 ZAR293.48650 BDT
100 ZAR586.97300 BDT
250 ZAR1467.43250 BDT
500 ZAR2934.86500 BDT
1000 ZAR5869.73000 BDT
2000 ZAR11739.46000 BDT
5000 ZAR29348.65000 BDT
10000 ZAR58697.30000 BDT