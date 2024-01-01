100 Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert BDT to SZL at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.1510 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 BDT to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15300.1530
Low0.14480.1431
Average0.14850.1478
Change2.52%0.82%
View full history

1 BDT to SZL stats

The performance of BDT to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1530 and a 30 day low of 0.1448. This means the 30 day average was 0.1485. The change for BDT to SZL was 2.52.

The performance of BDT to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1530 and a 90 day low of 0.1431. This means the 90 day average was 0.1478. The change for BDT to SZL was 0.82.

Track market ratesView BDT to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53658.8490.79184.4061.3997.24
1 EUR1.05911.62662.3010.83789.3561.4817.664
1 AUD0.6510.615138.320.51554.9610.9114.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BDT0.15098 SZL
5 BDT0.75492 SZL
10 BDT1.50983 SZL
20 BDT3.01966 SZL
50 BDT7.54915 SZL
100 BDT15.09830 SZL
250 BDT37.74575 SZL
500 BDT75.49150 SZL
1000 BDT150.98300 SZL
2000 BDT301.96600 SZL
5000 BDT754.91500 SZL
10000 BDT1,509.83000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SZL6.62325 BDT
5 SZL33.11625 BDT
10 SZL66.23250 BDT
20 SZL132.46500 BDT
50 SZL331.16250 BDT
100 SZL662.32500 BDT
250 SZL1,655.81250 BDT
500 SZL3,311.62500 BDT
1000 SZL6,623.25000 BDT
2000 SZL13,246.50000 BDT
5000 SZL33,116.25000 BDT
10000 SZL66,232.50000 BDT