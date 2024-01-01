1 Bangladeshi taka to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BDT to SHP

Tk1.000 BDT = £0.006615 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29
BDT to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SHP
1 BDT to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0066
Low0.00640.0062
Average0.00650.0064
Change3.16%3.19%
1 BDT to SHP stats

The performance of BDT to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0065. The change for BDT to SHP was 3.16.

The performance of BDT to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for BDT to SHP was 3.19.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saint Helena Pound
1 BDT0.00662 SHP
5 BDT0.03308 SHP
10 BDT0.06615 SHP
20 BDT0.13230 SHP
50 BDT0.33076 SHP
100 BDT0.66151 SHP
250 BDT1.65378 SHP
500 BDT3.30756 SHP
1000 BDT6.61511 SHP
2000 BDT13.23022 SHP
5000 BDT33.07555 SHP
10000 BDT66.15110 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SHP151.16900 BDT
5 SHP755.84500 BDT
10 SHP1,511.69000 BDT
20 SHP3,023.38000 BDT
50 SHP7,558.45000 BDT
100 SHP15,116.90000 BDT
250 SHP37,792.25000 BDT
500 SHP75,584.50000 BDT
1000 SHP151,169.00000 BDT
2000 SHP302,338.00000 BDT
5000 SHP755,845.00000 BDT
10000 SHP1,511,690.00000 BDT