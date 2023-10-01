1 thousand Australian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AUD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
24,777.20 uyu

1.00000 AUD = 24.77720 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:16 UTC
AUD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.056487.71821.433591.639990.967218.3843
1GBP1.154211.21935101.2491.654721.892961.1163421.2201
1USD0.94660.820109183.0351.357051.552430.915617.4028
1INR0.01140010.009876670.012043110.01634310.01869610.01102670.209584

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 AUD24.77720 UYU
5 AUD123.88600 UYU
10 AUD247.77200 UYU
20 AUD495.54400 UYU
50 AUD1238.86000 UYU
100 AUD2477.72000 UYU
250 AUD6194.30000 UYU
500 AUD12388.60000 UYU
1000 AUD24777.20000 UYU
2000 AUD49554.40000 UYU
5000 AUD123886.00000 UYU
10000 AUD247772.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Australian Dollar
1 UYU0.04036 AUD
5 UYU0.20180 AUD
10 UYU0.40360 AUD
20 UYU0.80719 AUD
50 UYU2.01798 AUD
100 UYU4.03596 AUD
250 UYU10.08990 AUD
500 UYU20.17980 AUD
1000 UYU40.35960 AUD
2000 UYU80.71920 AUD
5000 UYU201.79800 AUD
10000 UYU403.59600 AUD