1 thousand Australian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AUD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
25,630 uyu

1.00000 AUD = 25.63000 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.79996883.31450.917351.65235149.0851.368351.3411
1 GBP1.250051104.1471.146722.06552186.3641.710511.67644
1 INR0.01200270.0096017910.01101070.01983261.789420.01642390.0160968
1 EUR1.09010.8720590.821111.80122162.5151.491641.46193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 AUD25.63000 UYU
5 AUD128.15000 UYU
10 AUD256.30000 UYU
20 AUD512.60000 UYU
50 AUD1281.50000 UYU
100 AUD2563.00000 UYU
250 AUD6407.50000 UYU
500 AUD12815.00000 UYU
1000 AUD25630.00000 UYU
2000 AUD51260.00000 UYU
5000 AUD128150.00000 UYU
10000 AUD256300.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Australian Dollar
1 UYU0.03902 AUD
5 UYU0.19508 AUD
10 UYU0.39017 AUD
20 UYU0.78034 AUD
50 UYU1.95084 AUD
100 UYU3.90168 AUD
250 UYU9.75420 AUD
500 UYU19.50840 AUD
1000 UYU39.01680 AUD
2000 UYU78.03360 AUD
5000 UYU195.08400 AUD
10000 UYU390.16800 AUD