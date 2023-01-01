1 Australian dollar to Lesotho lotis

Convert AUD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 aud
12.15 lsl

1.00000 AUD = 12.15450 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:9 UTC
AUD to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 AUD12.15450 LSL
5 AUD60.77250 LSL
10 AUD121.54500 LSL
20 AUD243.09000 LSL
50 AUD607.72500 LSL
100 AUD1215.45000 LSL
250 AUD3038.62500 LSL
500 AUD6077.25000 LSL
1000 AUD12154.50000 LSL
2000 AUD24309.00000 LSL
5000 AUD60772.50000 LSL
10000 AUD121545.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Australian Dollar
1 LSL0.08227 AUD
5 LSL0.41137 AUD
10 LSL0.82274 AUD
20 LSL1.64548 AUD
50 LSL4.11371 AUD
100 LSL8.22741 AUD
250 LSL20.56853 AUD
500 LSL41.13705 AUD
1000 LSL82.27410 AUD
2000 LSL164.54820 AUD
5000 LSL411.37050 AUD
10000 LSL822.74100 AUD