250 Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AUD to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 aud
52,107.25 lkr

1.00000 AUD = 208.42900 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:7 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.05687.6851.433841.641540.967218.3918
1GBP1.1540711.21865101.1911.654681.894371.1162121.2246
1USD0.946950.82058183.0351.35781.554480.915917.4165
1INR0.01140450.009882340.012043110.01635210.01872080.01103030.209749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD208.42900 LKR
5 AUD1042.14500 LKR
10 AUD2084.29000 LKR
20 AUD4168.58000 LKR
50 AUD10421.45000 LKR
100 AUD20842.90000 LKR
250 AUD52107.25000 LKR
500 AUD104214.50000 LKR
1000 AUD208429.00000 LKR
2000 AUD416858.00000 LKR
5000 AUD1042145.00000 LKR
10000 AUD2084290.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0.00480 AUD
5 LKR0.02399 AUD
10 LKR0.04798 AUD
20 LKR0.09596 AUD
50 LKR0.23989 AUD
100 LKR0.47978 AUD
250 LKR1.19945 AUD
500 LKR2.39889 AUD
1000 LKR4.79779 AUD
2000 LKR9.59558 AUD
5000 LKR23.98895 AUD
10000 LKR47.97790 AUD