10 Australian dollars to Dominican pesos

Convert AUD to DOP at the real exchange rate

10 aud
365.87 dop

1.00000 AUD = 36.58730 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 DOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056687.73481.434181.642340.9672518.4017
1GBP1.1532711.2186101.1861.654071.894151.115521.2231
1USD0.946450.820614183.0351.357351.554360.9154517.416
1INR0.0113980.009882750.012043110.01634670.01871940.01102490.209743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 AUD36.58730 DOP
5 AUD182.93650 DOP
10 AUD365.87300 DOP
20 AUD731.74600 DOP
50 AUD1829.36500 DOP
100 AUD3658.73000 DOP
250 AUD9146.82500 DOP
500 AUD18293.65000 DOP
1000 AUD36587.30000 DOP
2000 AUD73174.60000 DOP
5000 AUD182936.50000 DOP
10000 AUD365873.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Australian Dollar
1 DOP0.02733 AUD
5 DOP0.13666 AUD
10 DOP0.27332 AUD
20 DOP0.54664 AUD
50 DOP1.36660 AUD
100 DOP2.73319 AUD
250 DOP6.83298 AUD
500 DOP13.66595 AUD
1000 DOP27.33190 AUD
2000 DOP54.66380 AUD
5000 DOP136.65950 AUD
10000 DOP273.31900 AUD