1.00000 ARS = 0.42386 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
ARS to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0.42386 KES
5 ARS2.11929 KES
10 ARS4.23857 KES
20 ARS8.47714 KES
50 ARS21.19285 KES
100 ARS42.38570 KES
250 ARS105.96425 KES
500 ARS211.92850 KES
1000 ARS423.85700 KES
2000 ARS847.71400 KES
5000 ARS2119.28500 KES
10000 ARS4238.57000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES2.35929 ARS
5 KES11.79645 ARS
10 KES23.59290 ARS
20 KES47.18580 ARS
50 KES117.96450 ARS
100 KES235.92900 ARS
250 KES589.82250 ARS
500 KES1179.64500 ARS
1000 KES2359.29000 ARS
2000 KES4718.58000 ARS
5000 KES11796.45000 ARS
10000 KES23592.90000 ARS