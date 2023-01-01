500 Argentine pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert ARS to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 ars
2.66 bgn

1.00000 ARS = 0.00532 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16 UTC
ARS to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 ARS0.00532 BGN
5 ARS0.02661 BGN
10 ARS0.05322 BGN
20 ARS0.10644 BGN
50 ARS0.26610 BGN
100 ARS0.53219 BGN
250 ARS1.33048 BGN
500 ARS2.66095 BGN
1000 ARS5.32191 BGN
2000 ARS10.64382 BGN
5000 ARS26.60955 BGN
10000 ARS53.21910 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Argentine Peso
1 BGN187.90300 ARS
5 BGN939.51500 ARS
10 BGN1879.03000 ARS
20 BGN3758.06000 ARS
50 BGN9395.15000 ARS
100 BGN18790.30000 ARS
250 BGN46975.75000 ARS
500 BGN93951.50000 ARS
1000 BGN187903.00000 ARS
2000 BGN375806.00000 ARS
5000 BGN939515.00000 ARS
10000 BGN1879030.00000 ARS