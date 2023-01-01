500 Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars

Convert AOA to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
1.36 fjd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00272 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.050587.3881.435981.647580.9643518.4189
1GBP1.1548711.2132100.9231.658381.902761.113721.2716
1USD0.95190.824266183.18711.366951.568380.91817.5335
1INR0.01144320.009908580.012021110.01643220.01885370.01103540.210772

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Fijian Dollar
1 AOA0.00272 FJD
5 AOA0.01361 FJD
10 AOA0.02721 FJD
20 AOA0.05443 FJD
50 AOA0.13607 FJD
100 AOA0.27215 FJD
250 AOA0.68036 FJD
500 AOA1.36073 FJD
1000 AOA2.72146 FJD
2000 AOA5.44292 FJD
5000 AOA13.60730 FJD
10000 AOA27.21460 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 FJD367.45000 AOA
5 FJD1837.25000 AOA
10 FJD3674.50000 AOA
20 FJD7349.00000 AOA
50 FJD18372.50000 AOA
100 FJD36745.00000 AOA
250 FJD91862.50000 AOA
500 FJD183725.00000 AOA
1000 FJD367450.00000 AOA
2000 FJD734900.00000 AOA
5000 FJD1837250.00000 AOA
10000 FJD3674500.00000 AOA