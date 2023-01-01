50 Angolan kwanzas to Canadian dollars

Convert AOA to CAD at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
0.08 cad

1.00000 AOA = 0.00164 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29 UTC
AOA to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Canadian Dollar
1 AOA0.00164 CAD
5 AOA0.00819 CAD
10 AOA0.01638 CAD
20 AOA0.03276 CAD
50 AOA0.08189 CAD
100 AOA0.16378 CAD
250 AOA0.40945 CAD
500 AOA0.81890 CAD
1000 AOA1.63780 CAD
2000 AOA3.27560 CAD
5000 AOA8.18900 CAD
10000 AOA16.37800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 CAD610.57600 AOA
5 CAD3052.88000 AOA
10 CAD6105.76000 AOA
20 CAD12211.52000 AOA
50 CAD30528.80000 AOA
100 CAD61057.60000 AOA
250 CAD152644.00000 AOA
500 CAD305288.00000 AOA
1000 CAD610576.00000 AOA
2000 CAD1221152.00000 AOA
5000 CAD3052880.00000 AOA
10000 CAD6105760.00000 AOA