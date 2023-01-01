250 Angolan kwanzas to Canadian dollars

Convert AOA to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
0.41 cad

1.00000 AOA = 0.00164 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0509587.42551.435391.647390.9640518.4061
1GBP1.1555411.2145101.0311.658761.903751.1139921.2705
1USD0.951550.823384183.18711.36581.567520.917317.5138
1INR0.01143830.009897980.012021110.01641840.01884330.0110270.210535

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Canadian Dollar
1 AOA0.00164 CAD
5 AOA0.00818 CAD
10 AOA0.01636 CAD
20 AOA0.03271 CAD
50 AOA0.08178 CAD
100 AOA0.16356 CAD
250 AOA0.40890 CAD
500 AOA0.81781 CAD
1000 AOA1.63561 CAD
2000 AOA3.27122 CAD
5000 AOA8.17805 CAD
10000 AOA16.35610 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 CAD611.39100 AOA
5 CAD3056.95500 AOA
10 CAD6113.91000 AOA
20 CAD12227.82000 AOA
50 CAD30569.55000 AOA
100 CAD61139.10000 AOA
250 CAD152847.75000 AOA
500 CAD305695.50000 AOA
1000 CAD611391.00000 AOA
2000 CAD1222782.00000 AOA
5000 CAD3056955.00000 AOA
10000 CAD6113910.00000 AOA