1.00000 AOA = 0.46820 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 AMD
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Armenian Dram
1 AOA0.46820 AMD
5 AOA2.34098 AMD
10 AOA4.68197 AMD
20 AOA9.36394 AMD
50 AOA23.40985 AMD
100 AOA46.81970 AMD
250 AOA117.04925 AMD
500 AOA234.09850 AMD
1000 AOA468.19700 AMD
2000 AOA936.39400 AMD
5000 AOA2340.98500 AMD
10000 AOA4681.97000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Angolan Kwanza
1 AMD2.13585 AOA
5 AMD10.67925 AOA
10 AMD21.35850 AOA
20 AMD42.71700 AOA
50 AMD106.79250 AOA
100 AMD213.58500 AOA
250 AMD533.96250 AOA
500 AMD1067.92500 AOA
1000 AMD2135.85000 AOA
2000 AMD4271.70000 AOA
5000 AMD10679.25000 AOA
10000 AMD21358.50000 AOA