10 Armenian drams to Angolan kwanzas

Convert AMD to AOA at the real exchange rate

10 amd
21.37 aoa

1.00000 AMD = 2.13748 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05487.66611.433971.647130.9631518.4165
1GBP1.1532711.2155101.0991.653691.899521.1107721.2384
1USD0.948750.822707183.17471.36051.562740.913817.473
1INR0.01140690.009891310.012022910.01635710.01878870.01098650.210076

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Angolan Kwanza
1 AMD2.13748 AOA
5 AMD10.68740 AOA
10 AMD21.37480 AOA
20 AMD42.74960 AOA
50 AMD106.87400 AOA
100 AMD213.74800 AOA
250 AMD534.37000 AOA
500 AMD1068.74000 AOA
1000 AMD2137.48000 AOA
2000 AMD4274.96000 AOA
5000 AMD10687.40000 AOA
10000 AMD21374.80000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Armenian Dram
1 AOA0.46784 AMD
5 AOA2.33920 AMD
10 AOA4.67840 AMD
20 AOA9.35680 AMD
50 AOA23.39200 AMD
100 AOA46.78400 AMD
250 AOA116.96000 AMD
500 AOA233.92000 AMD
1000 AOA467.84000 AMD
2000 AOA935.68000 AMD
5000 AOA2339.20000 AMD
10000 AOA4678.40000 AMD