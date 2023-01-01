1 Armenian dram to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert AMD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.04 mvr

1.00000 AMD = 0.03959 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35 UTC
AMD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AMD0.03959 MVR
5 AMD0.19797 MVR
10 AMD0.39594 MVR
20 AMD0.79188 MVR
50 AMD1.97969 MVR
100 AMD3.95938 MVR
250 AMD9.89845 MVR
500 AMD19.79690 MVR
1000 AMD39.59380 MVR
2000 AMD79.18760 MVR
5000 AMD197.96900 MVR
10000 AMD395.93800 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Armenian Dram
1 MVR25.25650 AMD
5 MVR126.28250 AMD
10 MVR252.56500 AMD
20 MVR505.13000 AMD
50 MVR1262.82500 AMD
100 MVR2525.65000 AMD
250 MVR6314.12500 AMD
500 MVR12628.25000 AMD
1000 MVR25256.50000 AMD
2000 MVR50513.00000 AMD
5000 MVR126282.50000 AMD
10000 MVR252565.00000 AMD