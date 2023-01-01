1 Armenian dram to Macedonian denars

Convert AMD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.15 mkd

1.00000 AMD = 0.14956 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.053587.61191.434181.646870.963718.4389
1GBP1.154611.2164101.1591.655951.901521.1126921.29
1USD0.94920.822098183.16271.361351.563230.914817.5025
1INR0.0114140.009885420.012024610.01636970.01879730.01100010.210461

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.14956 MKD
5 AMD0.74782 MKD
10 AMD1.49564 MKD
20 AMD2.99128 MKD
50 AMD7.47820 MKD
100 AMD14.95640 MKD
250 AMD37.39100 MKD
500 AMD74.78200 MKD
1000 AMD149.56400 MKD
2000 AMD299.12800 MKD
5000 AMD747.82000 MKD
10000 AMD1495.64000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD6.68612 AMD
5 MKD33.43060 AMD
10 MKD66.86120 AMD
20 MKD133.72240 AMD
50 MKD334.30600 AMD
100 MKD668.61200 AMD
250 MKD1671.53000 AMD
500 MKD3343.06000 AMD
1000 MKD6686.12000 AMD
2000 MKD13372.24000 AMD
5000 MKD33430.60000 AMD
10000 MKD66861.20000 AMD