1 thousand Macedonian denars to Armenian drams

Convert MKD to AMD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ֏6.653 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
MKD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AMD
1 MKD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.87117.0597
Low6.62796.6279
Average6.75146.8861
Change-2.31%-5.11%
1 MKD to AMD stats

The performance of MKD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.8711 and a 30 day low of 6.6279. This means the 30 day average was 6.7514. The change for MKD to AMD was -2.31.

The performance of MKD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0597 and a 90 day low of 6.6279. This means the 90 day average was 6.8861. The change for MKD to AMD was -5.11.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD6.65330 AMD
5 MKD33.26650 AMD
10 MKD66.53300 AMD
20 MKD133.06600 AMD
50 MKD332.66500 AMD
100 MKD665.33000 AMD
250 MKD1,663.32500 AMD
500 MKD3,326.65000 AMD
1000 MKD6,653.30000 AMD
2000 MKD13,306.60000 AMD
5000 MKD33,266.50000 AMD
10000 MKD66,533.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.15030 MKD
5 AMD0.75151 MKD
10 AMD1.50301 MKD
20 AMD3.00602 MKD
50 AMD7.51505 MKD
100 AMD15.03010 MKD
250 AMD37.57525 MKD
500 AMD75.15050 MKD
1000 AMD150.30100 MKD
2000 AMD300.60200 MKD
5000 AMD751.50500 MKD
10000 AMD1,503.01000 MKD