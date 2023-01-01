5 Armenian drams to Liberian dollars

5 amd
2.45 lrd

1.00000 AMD = 0.49035 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 LRD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Liberian Dollar
1 AMD0.49035 LRD
5 AMD2.45175 LRD
10 AMD4.90350 LRD
20 AMD9.80700 LRD
50 AMD24.51750 LRD
100 AMD49.03500 LRD
250 AMD122.58750 LRD
500 AMD245.17500 LRD
1000 AMD490.35000 LRD
2000 AMD980.70000 LRD
5000 AMD2451.75000 LRD
10000 AMD4903.50000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 LRD2.03936 AMD
5 LRD10.19680 AMD
10 LRD20.39360 AMD
20 LRD40.78720 AMD
50 LRD101.96800 AMD
100 LRD203.93600 AMD
250 LRD509.84000 AMD
500 LRD1019.68000 AMD
1000 LRD2039.36000 AMD
2000 LRD4078.72000 AMD
5000 LRD10196.80000 AMD
10000 LRD20393.60000 AMD